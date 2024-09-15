Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

