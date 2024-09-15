Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

