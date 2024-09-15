Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

