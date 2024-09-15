Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (BATS:QVOY)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (BATS:QVOY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 1,019,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 144,994 shares during the last quarter.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Price Performance

BATS:QVOY opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF Profile

The Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF (QVOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that seeks to provide long-term capital growth. The fund uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to invest across equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets.

