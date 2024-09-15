Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth about $441,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

