Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

