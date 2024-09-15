Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.