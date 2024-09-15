Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,230,000 after buying an additional 60,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.76 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.40.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

