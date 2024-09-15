Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,376 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liquidity Services news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $272,150.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.