Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 483 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

