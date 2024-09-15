Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $69,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 704,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,909,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

