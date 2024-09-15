Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 198 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.