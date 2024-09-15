Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS SYLD opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

