Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBND. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

