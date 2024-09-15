Asif Ali Sells 14,203 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 274,412 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

