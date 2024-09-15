Asif Ali Sells 14,203 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $47.15.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTGX
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.