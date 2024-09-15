Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,014,000 after acquiring an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -511.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

