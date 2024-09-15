Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIZ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of AIZ opened at $192.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.89. Assurant has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 770.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 249,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

