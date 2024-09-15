AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

