AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.25.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Up 3.7 %

AN stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at $694,492,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.