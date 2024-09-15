Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 305.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

