Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,038,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 23.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.798 dividend. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

About Banco Macro

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.