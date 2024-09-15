Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRM stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

