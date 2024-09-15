Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

