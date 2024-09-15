Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.96 Million Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 305,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Daktronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,482,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAKT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

DAKT has been the topic of several research reports. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

