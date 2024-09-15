Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BIOX opened at $8.56 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

