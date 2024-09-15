BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $902.13.

BlackRock stock opened at $885.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $857.98 and a 200-day moving average of $814.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

