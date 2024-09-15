BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUI. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

BUI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

