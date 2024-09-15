BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.78% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4912 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

