Bokf Na Buys 4,693 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $158.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

