Bokf Na Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

