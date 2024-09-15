Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $340.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.57.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
