Bokf Na Has $1.49 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after buying an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE TTE opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

