Bokf Na Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.