Bokf Na Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.