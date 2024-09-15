Bokf Na Sells 1,310 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

