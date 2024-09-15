Bokf Na Sells 1,978 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bokf Na cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,501 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5,567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

