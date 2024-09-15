Bokf Na Sells 5,282 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bokf Na reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $179.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

