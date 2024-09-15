Bokf Na Sells 542 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC opened at $95.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

