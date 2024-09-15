Bokf Na Sells 6,107 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,741,000 after acquiring an additional 593,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,061,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

