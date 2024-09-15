Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,652 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brady were worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

