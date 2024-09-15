Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Buys A$3,863,990.50 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton bought 115,343 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$33.50 ($22.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,575,993.67).
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.
