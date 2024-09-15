Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Buys A$3,863,990.50 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRGGet Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton bought 115,343 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$33.50 ($22.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,575,993.67).

Breville Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

About Breville Group

(Get Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.