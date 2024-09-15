Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells $3,741,930.94 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22.

On Monday, August 19th, Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $211.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

