Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Target Price at $48.18

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPB

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $125,689,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after buying an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,128,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.