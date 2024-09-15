Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.87 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$174.93.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$161.44 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.