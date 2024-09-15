C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.