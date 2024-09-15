California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

