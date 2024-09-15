Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calithera Biosciences
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.