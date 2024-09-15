Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

