Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

