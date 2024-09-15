Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Price Down 2%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.91. 25,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 312,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

