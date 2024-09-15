Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

CPRI opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

